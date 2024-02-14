At Senate State Affairs to lend my support to Senate Bill 13, as Amended.

While up at the South Dakota State Capitol today, I had the opportunity to listen to a presentation on Senate Bill 13, a measure that was amended by Senator Schoenbeck to have the party candidates for Attorney General and Secretary of State chosen as part of the primary process.

While listening, I decided to offer my 2 cents worth. Here is (roughly) my testimony in favor of the measure:

Good morning – Mr. Chair and committee members.

Pat Powers, Brookings resident and 35 year volunteer and political activist.

Through legislation, the political parties have been granted great latitude and franchise to choose many of their statewide candidates on their own for the general election.. It has changed over the years within those guidelines, and I would offer some history as a participant.

In 1988 , when I first started working in politics, the down ticket candidates for the Republican Party were chosen by a little over 100 people at my first convention.

In 1990, the system was changed, because the GOP chair decided he needed more campaign workers for precinct level poll-watching, to cross names off of green bar sheets for each precinct and so it was opened up to 800-1000 people.

Over time, technology has rendered those precinct level jobs obsolete. So now it’s a group of people who just show up and vote, and that’s about it. They have no special qualifications other than signing a piece of paper. I’m a precinct person – one of the first ones who filled out the form this year. And trust me, the people at the precinct level positions do not go door to door or otherwise poll or ask the voters in their precincts for their opinions. They show up to convention and just make their own call.

This measure proposes increasing the number of people who choose to the electorate at large for two offices. I would ask the members of the committee – don’t be afraid of the voters. More so than smaller groups of unrepresentative people acting on their own, the voters as a group are smart people and acting together they make good decisions.

If voters at large can choose their coroner, their county auditor, legislators and governor in a primary, they can choose their Attorney General and Secretary of State the same way as well.

Thank you for your yes vote on Senate Bill 13 as amended.