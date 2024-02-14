Hughes County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner, February 20, Governor Kristi Noem to make big announcement

Pierre, SD – Governor Kristi Noem will be sharing a “big announcement” as keynote speaker of the Hughes County/Stanley County/CENKOTA Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner on February 20 at the Ramkota in Pierre.

“Not only are we thrilled to have our governor speak at our event, but we are especially excited to have our governor making her big announcement at our Lincoln Day Dinner” said Hughes County GOP Chair Jason Williams. “It’s an event no one will want to miss.”

Noem’s keynote will be the grand finale to an all-star line-up of speakers who include Senator Mike Rounds and other Constitutional Officers.

Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 per person or $280 for a table. Anyone interested in attending may purchase tickets at the door or contact a member of the Hughes County Republican Central Committee.

-30-