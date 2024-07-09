From facebook, the campaign has kicked off against Initiated Measure 28, with State Representative Taylor Rehfeldt taking part:
From facebook, the campaign has kicked off against Initiated Measure 28, with State Representative Taylor Rehfeldt taking part:
One thought on “Campaign kicks off against IM28; measure would remove taxes on tobacco, vaping”
Rick Weiland understands there is no path for him to win a SD statewide election.
So he is now the champion of SD initiative measures.
Any internet sluths out there that can determine how lucrative of a position this is or isn’t?