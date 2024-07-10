Final Ballot Statement Released for Potential Referral of Proposed Pipeline Bill

PIERRE, S.D. – The final ballot statement for the potential referral of Senate Bill 201 has been released by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. It was filed with Secretary of State’s Office on Monday, July 8.

Attorney General Marty Jackley takes no position on any such proposal for purposes of the explanation. He has provided a fair and neutral explanation to help assist the voters as required by South Dakota law.

Senate Bill 201, which was passed by this year’s Legislature and signed by the Governor, would provide new statutory requirements for regulating linear transmission facilities, and to allow counties to impose a surcharge on certain pipeline companies. A group has circulated petitions to put the issue on this November’s general election ballot. The Secretary of State’s Office is determining if the petitions have enough valid signatures to qualify for the general election ballot.

The final ballot explanation can be found here.

July 10 2024 Attorney Generals Statement Referral of SB 201 by Pat Powers on Scribd

State law requires the Attorney General draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot. The Attorney General’s explanation is meant to be an “objective, clear, and simple summary” intended to “educate the voters of the purpose and effect of the proposed” measure, as well as identify the “legal consequences” of each measure.

