Candidate Announcement for Dan Lederman and Linda Rausch for South Dakota Republican Chair and Vice Chair

We are excited to announce our candidacy for re-election to the offices of Chair and Vice Chair for the South Dakota Republican Party.

Two years ago, we ran as a leadership team to bring new energy to the SDGOP. Our goals and objectives included:

Grow the number of active county parties and build on the current county GOP groups

Diversify our fundraising efforts to find new sources of revenue and fundraising activities

Provide more training and resources for county parties to recruit and develop candidates

Expand the use of social media to engage the public and organize grassroots

Meet head-on the ballot measures and challenges pushed by Democrats and out-of-state groups

With the help of the State Central Committee, volunteers, grassroots activists, candidates and supporters, the SDGOP accomplished these goals and many, many more.

Our Central Committee oversaw the victory of every statewide office, the defeat of harmful ballot measures, dramatic increases in Republican voter registrations, advances in the reach of the party social media presence, development of party organization by newly formed counties and stronger affiliated organizations.

Our SDGOP Executive Board, including Justin Bell as Treasurer and Marilyn Oakes as Secretary, have been honored to serve as a team and we hope that the Central Committee considers re-electing our winning team to serve another two years.