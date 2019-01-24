Candidate Announcement for Dan Lederman and Linda Rausch for South Dakota Republican Chair and Vice Chair

From my mailbox:
Dear Pat,
We are excited to announce our candidacy for re-election to the offices of Chair and Vice Chair for the South Dakota Republican Party.
Two years ago, we ran as a leadership team to bring new energy to the SDGOP. Our goals and objectives included:
With the help of the State Central Committee, volunteers, grassroots activists, candidates and supporters, the SDGOP accomplished these goals and many, many more.
Our Central Committee oversaw the victory of every statewide office, the defeat of harmful ballot measures, dramatic increases in Republican voter registrations, advances in the reach of the party social media presence, development of party organization by newly formed counties and stronger affiliated organizations.
Our SDGOP Executive Board, including Justin Bell as Treasurer and Marilyn Oakes as Secretary, have been honored to serve as a team and we hope that the Central Committee considers re-electing our winning team to serve another two years.
Sincerely,
Dan Lederman
Chair
South Dakota Republican Party
Linda Rausch
Vice Chair
South Dakota Republican Party
About the Candidates:
Dan Lederman – Candidate for Chair
14 years as the Union County GOP Chairman
Served as Union County Commissioner
Part owner of bail bond company operating across the Midwest
Served in the State House and State Senate as Assistant Majority Leader
Linda Rausch – Candidate for Vice Chair
28-year career as Global Construction Manager for a Fortune 500 company
Past President of the Black Hills Association of Realtors
State Director for South Dakota Association of Realtors and State Government Director
Life-long agriculture affiliation, with family farms in Potter and Sully counties
Served as Meade County Republican Chair and Committeewoman
Meade County Commissioner since January 2011