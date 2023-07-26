Chairman Wiik Announces September 8 rally with President Donald Trump

Chairman Wiik Announces rally with President Donald Trump ticket sales

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, South Dakota Republican Party Chairman John Wiik announced President Donald J. Trump will join the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders rally.

“Our Monumental Leaders rally just got 45 times better as we look forward to hearing from the original America First leader, President Donald Trump,” said Chairman Wiik. “President Trump accomplished so much for our country during his time in office. As the leading presidential candidate, he can inspire our Republican Party to even greater heights.”

The rally will be hosted at The Monument in Rapid City, SD on Friday, September 8th.

Tickets will be available starting on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM MT. Visit www.SDGOP.com or The Monument to purchase tickets.

