Chairman Wiik Announces rally with President Donald Trump ticket sales
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, South Dakota Republican Party Chairman John Wiik announced President Donald J. Trump will join the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders rally.
“Our Monumental Leaders rally just got 45 times better as we look forward to hearing from the original America First leader, President Donald Trump,” said Chairman Wiik. “President Trump accomplished so much for our country during his time in office. As the leading presidential candidate, he can inspire our Republican Party to even greater heights.”
The rally will be hosted at The Monument in Rapid City, SD on Friday, September 8th.
Tickets will be available starting on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM MT. Visit www.SDGOP.com or The Monument to purchase tickets.
Tickets go on sale for our Monumental Leaders Rally with President @realDonaldTrump TOMORROW at 10AM MT.
Purchase your tickets at https://t.co/VgMmFFwaxK before it’s too late! pic.twitter.com/uChBPUhC9n
— South Dakota GOP (@SDGOP) July 25, 2023
15 thoughts on “Chairman Wiik Announces September 8 rally with President Donald Trump”
Governor Noem’s team has been playing small ball, and now the bases are chucked.
Nerds will be peeping the demographics.
If South Dakota Republicans who didn’t stand with Trump on 1/6/2021 are now in support of this event .. would that be considered “groveling back”?
Grifters are going to be out in full force, surfing the man’s wake.
I guess we won’t be counting on you to buy a ticket.
Grudznick could have his grandaugter stop by Spearditch and pick up Mr. Dale and drop him off so he could play his guitar for entrance money. Stop the Steal/Criminal defense grift rally for Trump
regarding “republicans who didn’t stand with trump on 1/6/2021 now supporting him” – if i find such a republican somewhere who was bothered by trump on 1/6 but is now sucking up to him, i will report their existence to you, and report their newly missing spine to the lost and found desk. why does the elephant guard its tusk? why does the muskrat guard its musk?
my point: most gop in the state were supportive of trump that day, so the few loathers with me out here probably are just not planning to attend.
He was saved by the electoral college in 2016 but he lost the popular vote. Then the Republican party was destroyed in the 2018 elections. He lost 2020 by seven million votes. And directly because of him, Republicans greatly underperformed in 2022.
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” Albert Einstein.
he fairly won the 2016 vote because the popular vote is irrelevant. democrats greatly underperformed in key states in 2016, and they rectified the problem in 2020. trump brought in the same general number of votes both years, and dems brought their game for a huge vote increase in 2020.
He was elected by the electoral college in 2016.
Fixed it for you. Enough said.
One has to wonder how much Rapid City will incur in costs for security, etc. for this clown show. If they don’t get reimbursed upfront (not holding out much hope) they will likely end up eating their costs.
Or how much the city makes on increased sales tax revenues, free public exposure or just general attention to our area.
I can’t recall if you were this concerned when Hillary visited SD during her campaign and had a whopping 200 people show up to see her.
trump will get thousands from this region.
I will predict a standing room only crowd with a large contingent in the parking lot (they should be prepared to set up speakers outdoors). His address will be the same as he has given since 2015, but with less emphasis, and emotion. He’s run out of gas.
Tell me, what did he do for SD when he was President?
He uhhh…..let us ignore the environmental impacts and chances of wildfires and allowed fireworks at Mt Rushmore? That totally makes up for the lying, incompetence, and general buffoonery that surrounded his tenure right?