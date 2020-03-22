City of Sioux Falls requesting delay of election until June due to coronavirus

(H/T Sioux Falls politics)

Hot off the press, the City of Sioux Falls is requesting that the April municipal election be pushed back until June because of concerns about the coronavirus:

As noted by City Councilor Christine Erickson on the Sioux Falls Politics facebook page:

As we navigate through this very fluid situation we feel it’s most responsible to request to delay the election to June 2 primary date. This is NOT decided yet and we are working with both offices to get solid direction within the next couple of days.

Read it here.

Is this going to set the stage for all April Municipal elections in the state?