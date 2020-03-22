Governor Kristi Noem’s COVID update for March 22 Posted on March 22, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 2 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
If you watch this and the Presser on SDPB, the Governor presents a good summary of the challenges, command of the data, and is committed to taking action where warranted by the data and science (vs. taking action at the wrong time because of fear), provide valid information, data and advice to others so they can make sound decisions (Vs. succumbing to their fears).
We have good numbers and our nation expects us and the rest of the food belt to get in the fields. It is imperative we keep washing our hands, wiping our surfaces, be smart when around others, stay home when we can, and protect our elderly and vulnerable.
We have good numbers based on bad data.