More COVID announcements coming “later today”

I just got done watching Governor Kristi Noem’s latest briefing on COVID-19, and I get the feeling that we might be in this for a while.

The Governor had noted that this may stretch out for the next 8 weeks, and as reporters were starting to drill down, there were a few questions at the end about such things as elective surgery, etc…. and the Governor made a point to note that there would be announcements later today.

At we start the second week of kids being home from school, I have the feeling we may be in for some more togetherness for a while.