More COVID announcements coming “later today”

I just got done watching Governor Kristi Noem’s latest briefing on COVID-19, and I get the feeling that we might be in this for a while.
The Governor had noted that this may stretch out for the next 8 weeks, and as reporters were starting to drill down, there were a few questions at the end about such things as elective surgery, etc…. and the Governor made a point to note that there would be announcements later today.
At we start the second week of kids being home from school, I have the feeling we may be in for some more togetherness for a while.
It’s going to be the people like you who unwaveringly support our governor that leads to a higher death rate then if we took proactive actions weeks ago. Hopefully nobody you love is effected.
A message brought to you by the USD faculty.
Is he wrong?
This post is drenched in meanness, hate and very vindictive. If you can’t write something without pointing that you hope their family members get ill or that the Gov is doing a poor job because of her political party that’s foolish. You know how to solve this issue ….. get a petition, find people to sign, submit it and win.
So now “I hope your family members don’t get ill” means “I hope your family members get ill.”
Sweet reading comprehension.
You don’t comprehend sarcasm. You poor thing. I’ll pray for you.
My fault. Poe’s law has been wrecking me lately with some of the stuff I’ve been reading online.
Oh wow not only is this all Trumps fault and the US Military let the infected cat out of the bag in Wuhan but somehow supporting South Dakota’s Governor who is working around the clock to stem this viral tide worsening the CVD 19 outbreak.
Ignorance is Not Bliss
Disingenuous posts like this make me shake my head. Most people are not saying the virus itself is Trump’s fault, but that his muted response and usual dishonesty about the virus put more people at risk. His statements and the source for them:
Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China.”
Trump made this comment on the CNBC show “Squawk Box” during an interview with Joe Kernen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. At the time, there were 500 cases reported in China and the first had just been recorded in the United States.
Feb. 2: “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China. It’s going to be fine.”
Trump made this comment on the Fox News program “Hannity.” A few days prior to this interview, the Trump administration suspended entry to the United States of foreign nationals who had recently visited China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau).
Feb. 24: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
This comment was published on Trump’s Twitter account. On the same day, the White House asked Congress for $1.25 billion to help fund the government’s response to COVID-19 and stocks plummeted.
Feb. 25: “CDC & my administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus.”
This comment was published on Trump’s Twitter account.
Feb. 25: “I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away. They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.”
This is a mash-up of two comments Trump made during a trip to New Delhi, India, to meet with business leaders.
Feb. 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
Trump made this comment to attendees at an African American History Month reception at the White House. At the time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was warning that COVID-19 would spread across the United States.
Feb. 28: “We’re ordering a lot of supplies. We’re ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn’t be ordering unless it was something like this. But we’re ordering a lot of different elements of medical.”
Trump made this comment while talking to reporters on the White House lawn. Can someone translate this gibberish? And you people accuse Biden of word salad.
March 4: “If we have thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work – some of them go to work, but they get better.”
Trump made this comment during an interview on Fox News. At the time, the CDC was urging employers to have workers stay home.
Would you like me to keep going?
Several comments:
Timothy Schorn’s expertise is Middle Eastern Politics, International Human Rights, International Law. I’m pretty sure he’d not take advice from epidemiologists on how to reduce Middle East tensions. His arrogance to think the Governor should have taken action not recommended by epidemiologists
at the CDC is pretty much mind boggling. Personally, when people who should know better are so stupid they think they have meaningful expertise to pass judgment outside their area of expertise, I automatically know they also are arrogant in their area of expertise and not to be relied on there either. He is to be ignored in everything. The epidemiologists at the CDC have considered all factors of science, infection rates, morbidity, sustainable human behavior, unintended consequences of all actions have guidelines when they are to be triggered.
Regarding the Trump rant, let’s stick with the facts.
China hid information about this infection during the month of January. In the meantime, international travelers were leaving China infected.
12-31: China reported a “mysterious pneumonia
1-7: China identified a new virus.
1-11: China reports its first death.
1-12 through 1-29: Because only the World Health Organization was inside the country, we relied on WHO. This is what Obama did with the Swine Flu and was international protocol.
1-30: WHO declares a global health emergency
1-31: President Trump bans travel from China, a travel ban criticized by Democrats in Congress as racist.
Late February, because of China’s false and misleading information, the CDC begins to grasp this is not a normal virus requiring bigger steps.
3-11: President bans travel from Europe
3-13: US National Emergency is declared
It is prudent for the President to take meaningful action to impact the disease (if you can cite a single action Obama took more boldly in the first 45 days of the Swine Flu, please point it out to me) and the same time urging calm and rational actions in the population.
At the end of the day, this fight is fought on two levels:
It was critical the President urge calm and focused individual action: A calm, smart population (vs. a hysterical and scared population) doing what they can (mostly diligence of individual actions like wash, wipe, no touch, etc) and taking extraordinary precautions to protect the elderly and vulnerable. We are seeing in Italy what happens when the population doesn’t practice basic personal hygiene such after two weeks of quarantine their measurements are still accelerating. Never does a scared and hysterical mob act in the public interest (think stepping over people to get out of a burning theatre) while calm and smart individuals act altruistically.
It was critical the President mobilized public resources in an organized fashion and allowed the CDC to determine which actions should be taken when. As you can see here, since the beginning the President has heeded the advice of the experts in his midst. And, even our best national experts are surprised about this disease (I wonder how much less they’d have been surprised if China had allowed them into inspect this virus in early December instead of getting raw information from WHO in February). So, again, what in particular do you think he should have done faster, bigger and better in light of him following the experts? Further, what is your expertise upon which we should rely you know jack as compared to the epidemiologists at the CDC?
You will note this is from the Atlantic, a periodically liberal in leaning and not kind to the President.
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/03/anthony-fauci-covid-19-trump-and-staying-healthy/608554/
Well said, Troy.
Ironic that the very article you quote as support has an expert calling Trump out for half-truths as one of the opening salvos of the article. Cool story.
My expertise is in data science. And since you want to make it personal, let’s do that: it was the work in data that I do that made me call you out when you claimed the coronavirus’ rate of spread was “rapidly decreasing.” Given that you are in finance, I guess I assumed you would have a basic understanding of mathematics and what an exponential growth curve looks like. You clumsily tried to walk it back by discussing logarithmic scales as though reducing it to a linear graph meant it wasn’t still growing. But it was, and still is, and you have yet to admit you lied. I won’t hold my breath on that one.
As to the man you quoted in the article and your claims about China, let’s look at Dr. Fauci’s latest press conference:
Fauci was specifically asked about some of Trump’s comments, including his assertion that China should have told US officials about the coronavirus three months sooner. That would have been around September, and there is no evidence Chinese officials were aware of the virus at that time.
“It just doesn’t comport with facts,” said the interviewer, Jon Cohen.
“I know, but what do you want me to do?” Fauci replied. “I mean, seriously Jon, let’s get real. What do you want me to do?”
Start backtracking quick, Troy.
I sign my name. I can be judged for all I have said. You however, avoid accountability.
Way to not address a single point, man.
Debating with a ghost who has a history of intellectual dishonesty isn’t my thing.
Changing the topic when you’ve been caught in a lie seems to be more your shtick, but cool. You do you, bud.
You’re obviously a good man, Troy. Don’t let them get to you.
I’m struggling to contrast Noems statement less than 30 days ago that South Dakotans have a very low risk of COVID and they were well prepared. Now we have a massive test shortage and 30% of the state could get it. I understand things change but that is a yuge change in position.