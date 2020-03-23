Just heard from a candidate.. the world is changing for this election.

Just spoke with a candidate this morning who related the following anecdote:

When I knocked on doors for signatures, 1 out of every 8 people answered. People don’t like being bothered at home. The times have changed and I need to adapt.

One out of every eight?!? WOW.

I also spoke with someone in politics who noted to me “I have a video doorbell. I’m a lot more selective about who I answer the door for.”

No wonder Liz May has placed such a high bounty on signatures. In speaking with others, this has literally put a screeching halt to interpersonal interactions. If you’re running for office and still need to collect signatures, you’d better be out there now, because you might need a lot of extra time.

This is why I always tell candidates to start early. It could just as easily be a snowy spring versus a coronavirus.

But more importantly, think you’re going to be doing a lot of door to door this election? At least for the primary, think again.