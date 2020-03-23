Just heard from a candidate.. the world is changing for this election.

Just spoke with a candidate this morning who related the following anecdote:
When I knocked on doors for signatures, 1 out of every 8 people answered. People don’t like being bothered at home. The times have changed and I need to adapt.
One out of every eight?!? WOW.
I also spoke with someone in politics who noted to me “I have a video doorbell. I’m a lot more selective about who I answer the door for.”
No wonder Liz May has placed such a high bounty on signatures. In speaking with others, this has literally put a screeching halt to interpersonal interactions. If you’re running for office and still need to collect signatures, you’d better be out there now, because you might need a lot of extra time.
This is why I always tell candidates to start early. It could just as easily be a snowy spring versus a coronavirus.
But more importantly, think you’re going to be doing a lot of door to door this election? At least for the primary, think again.
I’d be interested to know who that candidate is. Anyone who is dumb enough to be knocking on doors right now is not somebody I would support. Of course people aren’t opening their doors to strangers right now.
The signatures for petitions have to come from somewhere. How else would you propose they get signatures?
Five friends — 10 signatures each. Or are there 50 of your own friends you can call to get a signature? Knocking on random doors isn’t the best idea right now.