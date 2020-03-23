Rep. Glanzer tests positive for Covid-19

From SDPB, State Representative Bob Glanzer has tested positive for COVID-19:

Glanzer says he’s unsure how he came into contact with the coronavirus. He says notified house leadership he tested positive.

Glanzer represents Beadle and Kingsbury Counties. The 74-year-old has held the seat since 2017.

Wow….  given the incubation period, who knows who else was affected..  Not to mention pulling off veto day might be a little more complicated.

