Rep. Glanzer tests positive for Covid-19

From SDPB, State Representative Bob Glanzer has tested positive for COVID-19:
Glanzer says he’s unsure how he came into contact with the coronavirus. He says notified house leadership he tested positive.
Glanzer represents Beadle and Kingsbury Counties. The 74-year-old has held the seat since 2017.
Wow…. given the incubation period, who knows who else was affected.. Not to mention pulling off veto day might be a little more complicated.
Hope there’s no complications. Good man.
I believe Five Eyes intel agents have been deliberately infecting specific individuals with COVID-19, including Tom Hanks, Rudy Gobert, and Rand Paul.
It wouldn’t surprise me to find out they deliberately infected a prominent Christian legislator in John Thune’s home state.
Is this a John Dale sock puppet?
No.