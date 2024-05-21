From Facebook.
I had a note today asking me “do you know why the Butte County GOP continues to push this? I thought the State Party has repeatedly said they don’t have a position on this?” My reply was very simply, “because they’re insane.”
Once again, we have a GOP county group spending money to benefit an outside organization that could care less about the Republican Party.
Way to NOT support those Republican candidates with money donated for that purpose.
4 thoughts on “Why is Butte Co GOP paying for advertising to fight the landowner bill of rights?”
another party bylaw is needed about auxiliary organizations supporting or opposing causes independently of the state party
It’s one thing to have forums to present both sides. But this should not be allowed
A petition sponsored by the Butte County Republican Party in Spearfish (Lawrence County)? I guess this is just par for the course. The Republican Party has veered far off course. They are opposed to “Pipeline Rights” yet 90% will vote for Trump and 80% for Noem. Go figure.
good catch, Spearfish ain’t in Butte County. Maybe Lawrence County Republicans can embarrass them
Since when did these county parties oppose private property protections? Apparently now!
Read the bills people! Don’t believe the lies these “landowner” groups are spewing.