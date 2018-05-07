CNN features story with Kristi Noem on breaking the glass ceiling of South Dakota politics

CNN recently did a story on Kristi Noem and her current candidacy for South Dakota Governor, notably how she would be the first woman to hold that office in state history if she is successful:

While she rejects a notion that there are women’s issues and men’s issues, she said there is a women’s perspective on every single issue. She hopes many more women will follow her to Congress but says it may still be an uphill battle.

“It’s a challenging environment. You have to be a little bit tough. You have to be willing to sit up to the table and not back along the wall. But that perspective is really important,” Noem says.

But now, for her, Noem wants to sit at the head of the table.