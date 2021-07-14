Below you can read a copy of the anonymous complaint that gave rise to the Governor’s actions yesterday when she put two top officials from the Department of Corrections on administrative leave after an investigation and initial report brought forth allegations of possible favoritism and sexual harassment at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls:
DOC Morale and Retention Complaint by Pat Powers on Scribd
3 thoughts on “Complaint which gave rise to Governor’s actions with Dept. of Corrections”
Let’s not forget that Mike Leidholt was one of the most vocal marijuana legalization opponents. Hope this ends his career.
What a way to end a career in law enforcement.
Disgraced. It’s perfect.