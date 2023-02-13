Confidential list of Freedom Caucus leaked?

From Austin Goss, via Twitter”
A “confidential” list of Freedom Caucus members is hanging up in the Senate lobby area. Thus far, Freedom Caucus leadership has declined to reveal their membership. pic.twitter.com/JWeEZboQzV
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) February 13, 2023
Click on the tweet to expand, as there are people disavowing the list.
I buy this entire list…except Jess Olson, which makes me question its authenticity. No way in heck anyone thinks she belongs with that group
Right.
jess olson. let’s not be too hasty to take names off the list.
She’s probably listed under “prospect” for a reason though…
Odenbach would be so much better as a chair than Alyward. The day they find a new Executive Director other than Jordan Mason is a day that they will be taken more seriously and be more effective.
This is a bogus list. I am not, and have never been, a member. Aaron Aylward just told me this list did not come from the Freedom Caucus leadership. The real question is who created this fiction.
Randy Gross
Oh, you’re on the list deservedly, Mr. Gross. Mr. Odenbach is probably more of a prospect than you.
Ditto to what Randy Gross said.
Why wouldn’t Goss just ask you if the list was accurate?
Regardless of what anyone thinks of select groups ; of which I have been critical at times, these people are all highly involved intelligent legislators who only want the best for their constituents and families. Saying that though does not condone alternative caucuses with discussions not held within the only caucus which matters at the end of the day. The GOP House Caucus.
You have the numbers. Bring the discussion to everyone!
Nothing in this takes into account the Senate caucus. A totally different animal to corral…
Other than the people paying Jordan Mason.