Gov. Kristi Noem Signs House Bill 1080 “Help Not Harm” Bill

Gov. Noem Signs “Help Not Harm” Bill

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1080, the “Help Not Harm” bill, into law. This bill prohibits certain medical and surgical interventions for minors.

“South Dakota’s kids are our future. With this legislation, we are protecting kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I will always stand up for the next generation of South Dakotans.”

Governor Noem has signed 34 bills into law this legislative session.

