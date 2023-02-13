Here’s a quote from Democrat Erin Healy that you’ll possibly see on a postcard..
Extremist group Family Heritage Alliance said this morning that the safest place for kids are in families that have a married mom and dad. What a dangerous and un-American belief.
— Representative Erin Healy (@RepErinHealy) February 13, 2023
You know, you don’t always end up with a 2-parent family, and I would not presume to say that people don’t try their best with the tools they have to work with.
But I don’t know that I’d say that I’d get on twitter and deride what most people believe is the ideal as somehow “dangerous and un-American.”
7 thoughts on “Do you agree with Rep. Erin Healy that “the safest place for kids are in families that have a married mom and dad” is “dangerous and un-American””
1/4 of households with children are run by single parents. She could have said it better, but it appears like she was just trying to defend them.
Why don’t we just stop attacking other people who don’t measure up to our ideals? This state is starting to look very inhospitable.
My fellow Republicans have gone after trans kids, drag queens, gay marriages and non-traditional households… all in just the last few weeks. Using flimsy, non-existent or one-time incidents to justify their actions.
It’s stirring up hatred and it’s obnoxious.
It’s all they have. They need to keep the culture wars going because their policies are failing and killing the middle class.
This comment shows severe ignorance on the part of what those ideals are doing to destroy the fabric of American society. Go live on either coast for a year and come back. Talk to somebody who moved here. Do it before you end up watching your grandson get chemically castrated while you end up in prison and have your life ruined for trying to stop it. Yes, there are dozens upon dozens of examples.
What are you talking about? 40 million people choose to live in the state of California alone, but you have “dozens” of examples of their awful existence. And you call me “ignorant”?
Check out life expectancy by state on the CDC website. You should find it interesting.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/life_expectancy/life_expectancy.htm
Family Heritage Alliance is the most watered down milk toast harmless group that only focuses on traditional family values, and was founded by one of the sweetest former-pastors in SD.
To call them a radical group is borderline ignorance and a dead giveaway that we have a Marxist empty-headed millennial in the office. Vote her OUT.
Family Heritage Alliance is so nutty right-wing they attack Kristi Noem as being too liberal.
monogamous relationships are dangerous?