Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Report: The Big Three

The Big Three
By Rep. Dusty Johnson
October 6, 2023
BIG Update
Ten years ago, Winter Storm Atlas came bearing down across western South Dakota. It brought record amounts of snow for the month of October, dumping 55 inches over Lead, South Dakota. Tens of thousands of livestock tragically perished in the storm, and many areas had power outages that lasted a week or longer.
Many of us have never experienced a storm like that in our lifetime, and hopefully never will again. The unprecedented nature of this storm brought people together to clear debris and restore damage over the following months. South Dakotans are tough and resilient. Neighbors helping neighbors, strangers helping strangers is the norm in South Dakota, even when times are tough.
The devastation endured by many is disheartening, but the strength of South Dakota remains.
BIG Idea
This week, I met with the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO) to discuss the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) proposed rule to require nursing homes to have an onsite RN 24 hours, 7 days a week and mandate minimum hours for RNs and CNAs. This rule would force nursing homes across South Dakota to close because they can’t fulfill the requirement. In fact, the rule would cause nursing homes across America to close because Alaska is the only state that currently meets CMS’s baseline. If the outcome of this rule is thousands of nursing homes closing, that certainly isn’t the best for America. Like SDAHO, I oppose this decision, and I’ve been working in Congress to ensure CMS’s rule does not get finalized.
BIG News
Unfortunately, the House made history this week. On Tuesday, eight Republican members of Congress (only 4% of Republicans) voted with every single Democrat to remove the Speaker of the House from his post. It is a historic move with detrimental consequences to our country and to the slim House Republican majority. We were making progress on lowering spending and securing the border – these eight members brought that progress to a halt.
Without a Speaker of the House, no legislative business can be conducted on the House Floor. This situation is a giant waste of America’s time. We are 40 days away from a government shutdown and haven’t passed the necessary funding bills to pay our military, the aviation bill, or the Farm Bill. America deserves better. I came to Congress to solve problems, it’s unfortunate that eight of my colleagues don’t feel the same.
##
5 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Report: The Big Three”
So, there were 8 out of how many that expected McCarthy to keep his word. I have to tell you, it’s a sad day in our country when the majority of our government stands for a facade rather than the truth.
All McCarthy had to do was abide by the concessions he made in order to become speaker of the house and now that he didn’t, the RINO’s aren’t going to abide by McCarthy’s concessions, sounds just like the DNC.
It’s time for Dusty to go. We need a strong primary challenger to get this career politician out of office. Let him earn an honest living, if he can.
You’re a silly one. Why should we replace the most effective Rep on agricultural issues and one of the most effective Reps overall? Dusty works hard and brings home the bacon for SD.
agreed on dusty’s value. my litmus test on someone’s political goofiness is based on them wanting to have dusty beaten and turned out of office.
gaetz and the seven in his clown car emulated big daddy trump and used the leverage of the dems’ high plurality to whip and torture their own party. if you think they engaged in high holy politics you’re deluded. they forced mccarthy, a smart dealmaker, to give up all of his deal making ability so he could be the face of their eight-seat stonewall tantrum every day or get voted out. OF COURSE he got tired of of the puppet strings and returned to regular leading out of necessity. he paid a price for the deal they forced him or whatever other leader to make.
now they’re going to torture the whole party into accepting trump’s chambermaid jim jordan. i am just waiting for the day that you all screw everything up to such a degree that you just quietly walk away in shock. that day is coming.
Republicans seeking a more traditional approach to governing are lashing out at Gaetz and his clown car. Their inability to craft a majority and run those 8 Reps out of business puts them squarly in a clown bus….time for real action. Fear of Trump is paralyzing them.