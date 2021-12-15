Congressman Dusty Johnson sent an update out today on Second Amendment issues currently before Congress, including measures to deem the firearm industry essential during emergencies, and to limit government interference with firearm innovation.
As received in my mailbox:
10 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson sends mail piece on 2nd Amendment issues, including deeming the firearm industry essential during emergencies”
Thank God.
We’re saved.
We received the mailer today and whilst reading it, it reminded me of Christmas photographs posted by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). With the tone of the message I really expected to see a similar picture of Dusty and his family sitting around a South Dakota Christmas tree armed with assault weapons.
With the huge increase in deadly school shootings by STUDENTS utilizing guns and even assault rifles obtained from home, you would hope he could at least added a message pleading for sensible gun safety and secure gun storage. Can you even begin to count the number of loaded guns being stolen out of unlocked vehicles in your community?
What’s the number of guns being stolen out of all our vehicles? So it is the guns fault when supposedly tens, hundreds, or thousands are stolen out of our vehicles. I suppose you blame your pencil on miss spelled words also. You know you can move to Australia where the citizens aren’t allowed to have guns. We have a 1st amendment here so we can speak freely about our 2nd amendment that states we have the right to keep and bear arms.
The 2nd Amendment is the only reason this country has been spared from the tyranny occurring overseas.
HAHAHAHAHA Thanks for the early laughter to start my day
And we hear from a DFP (or should it be NFP) stooge.
Firearm industry essential HAHAHAHAHA There are 1.2 guns per person in the US Almost twice as many as in Yemen , a war torn country. Johnson sucking up to the right wing nuts
Gee….maybe that’s why the USA isn’t a war torn country like Yemen?
And you are just sucking.
I think I’ll go buy another gun this week.