House Speaker Pro Temp Jon Hansen says House bringing back bill to ban transgender surgery for minors

From Twitter, House Speaker Pro Temp Jon Hansen is announcing this afternoon that the House will be bringing back a measure to ban transgender surgery for minors:
We will bring a bill in the South Dakota Legislature to ban chemical castration and surgical mutilation of minors suffering from gender dysphoria. I hope other members and our governor support the effort and political leaders across the country do the same! Thanks @JonSchweppe! https://t.co/RFM8ATCgiv
— Jon Hansen (@RepJonHansen) December 15, 2021
What are your thoughts? Should the procedure be banned in the state?
I have to seriously question whether ultimately this costs us more voters than it earns us.
I’d much rather we got into arguments over how many laws & regulations we should repeal.
Right on Pat! Looking at the SD GOP Platform, limited government is a key element ” ….Federal, state and local governments should be transparent and limited to their respective roles as essential to inherently governmental functions.” So…is this a “government function”?
It seems that many so-called “SD Republicans” proudly fly the Republican values flag. Yet, when they get to Pierre, they pitch their far-right, social-engineering, morality-laced legislation (usually trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist) that rarely has a chance of passing just so they can pander to their very limited base of supporters.
A former long-time legislator once told me that whenever he sponsored a piece of legislation he would always look to repeal at least one current statute, if not more. Let’s make our current laws smarter and not add to the already bloated list of statutes.
With respect, Black Hills Bob, an equally key component of the SD GOP Platform is “8.3 Exploitation and Abuse – We oppose exploitation, trafficking or abuse of adults, children and the unborn.”
The issue of banning so-called trans surgeries is about protecting children from abuse and mutilation. If protecting children isn’t a vital function of state government, and a fundamental value of the GOP, than I’m in the wrong state and wrong party.
Point well taken Faithful. You must agree though that it is sad that we must spend valuable legislative time on these matters when it truly is common sense. Thanks.
If its voters that support the castration of children do you really want them??
Yes – it should be obvious that performing chemical castrations and cross-sex surgical procedures on minor children is not ok. This would have been unthinkable a mere decade ago, but we’ll see how much the left’s gender ideology propaganda has infultrated the members of the republican party since then.
Think of the list of all the things that we don’t allow minors to do because they are too young to know better or give informed consent: Smoking, drinking, sex (statutory rape), voting, and the list goes on. Chemical castrations and elective mastectomies on minor children easily makes that list.
I don’t see a lot of minors going to the local Kum & Go trying to buy a mastectomy.
Irrelevant. They lack the capacity to make the decision and should be protected from adults who would encourage them to do so.
Many adults lack the capacity to make decisions as well though. How far do we take it, should government just make all decisions for people? This is a path to government growth, regardless if you believe it fulfills your values. I don’t believe we need to pay government to monitor, prohibit, investigate, this BS.
Exactly! Ive been coming to this site for 15 years and its unimaginable that on this blog people would of been against this proposal back then. Most of the posters here are against the right of a grown man to smoke weed in his own house but are for the castration of children! Its just boggles the mind how some people think
Would the parents and Dr. go to prison for sexually mutilating their child or patient? Just curious what the punishment would be?
Would we then authorize search warrants for some cop who graduated from high school 2 years prior to go to someones house and say, “I need to see if your kids genitals are still intact, if not you will go to jail”. If they are cut off, will government put it back on until they are 18 and they can cut it off again?
Once they turn 18 they can do whatever they want to their body.
Except use cannabis?
Except drink alcohol
Pure pandering which Hanson has been known for.
Pure common sense.
Good.
I see we’re planning on waste another session with pandering drivel.
Yeah when we can be doing serious stuff like getting the governor a new plane….
Better than damaging other areas, I appreciate these stupid issues being the focus. If stupid stuff like this isn’t the focus, they will be trying to deregulate realtor and appraisers, or eliminating our right to vote.
Adults should have the freedom to castrate and mutilate themselves. Minors should be protected by the state.
Minors should be protected by the state? How about protected by their parents?
And in today’s news from Texas:
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into two pharmaceutical companies that allegedly promoted hormone-blocking drugs for children with gender dysphoria, even though the drugs have not been approved for this purpose. One of the companies told Fox News that it has not promoted the drugs for gender dysphoria.
“Puberty blockers used on minors experiencing gender dysphoria or similar mental disorders is child abuse,” Paxton told Fox News in a statement Wednesday. “Doctors, parents, guardians, and counselors who aid and abet the use of puberty blockers in an improper manner are complicit in the abuse. As are prescription drug manufacturers, which is the basis of my investigation.”
“Everyone involved in damaging our young people like this must be held accountable and brought to justice, and that’s exactly what I’m doing,” he added
Anon 7:27.
This is a spot approach and will have HUGE support !
Does this happen in SD?
Anon at 8:53… Yes. It’s a money-maker at Sanford.
Any proof, besides some prairie tribune conspiracy post?
Cliff I would like to see the proof too.
Tony at 10:25 and Anonymous at 10:43…
Rep. Deutsch proposed a similar law during the 2020 session to ban puberty-blocking drugs and sex-change operations for children under 16. The bill passed the house but didn’t make it out of committee in the Senate. Sanford testified against the bill to protect its multimillion dollar investment in transgender treatments and surgery.
You’re just restating the claim without providing any evidence. Come on.
Baloney!
Classic South Dakota Dog Whistle politics. Solve actual problems facing the state? Heck no!
imagine being a parent and your child’s pediatrician told you “if you don’t let her get a spider tattooed on her face she’s going to commit suicide.”
Well, it’s like that. Parents are being told that if they don’t allow their kids to have things done to themselves they’ll commit suicide.
Tattooing a minor without parental consent is a Class 2 misdemeanor for a reason. The kids don’t know what they’re doing.
Parents are reporting that they were asked “which do you want, a dead son or a live daughter?” Parents who are told “if you don’t give your consent your kids will kill themselves” are giving consent under duress, and this needs to stop.
The only way this is going to stop, however, is when enough of these kids shed their delusions and they and their parents sue the doctors who mutilated them, with parents claiming their consent was obtained unlawfully. Money talks.
When the doctors can’t hide behind a parental consent signed under duress, they’ll stop doing this.