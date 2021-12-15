FEC tells Taffy Howard that she may have taken too much money from donor in first FEC report.

The Federal Elections Commission has sent a warning to Congressional Candidate Taffy Howard that she may have accepted too much money from one of the donors throwing cash at her campaign, according to this letter dated December 7th, and filed electronically on the Federal Elections Commission website today:

FEC says Luke Blindert spent too much on Taffy by Pat Powers on Scribd

Luke Blindert, the poker-playing crop insurance salesman from Salem, was one a handful of donors who maxed out to the campaign in the first FEC report filed by Taffy Howard.

From an examination of the report, it’s likely a matter that the error is because both donations were attributed to the primary election, as opposed to one being primary, and the other needing to be attributed to and held for any general election expenses.

(Not that Taffy will have any General Election expenses at this rate.)