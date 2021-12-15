Thune Applauds Senate Passage of Annual Defense Bill, Ellsworth Funding

“I am committed to ensuring that Ellsworth has everything it needs for its new mission, so that it can continue to serve as one of our nation’s essential military assets for decades to come.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today applauded the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2022. Thune noted that the bill contains numerous priorities that benefit South Dakota and the future B-21 bomber mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

NDAA priorities for South Dakota include:

$2.87 billion for B-21 development

$47 million for a B-21 Field Training Detachment Facility

$36 million for a B-21 Mission Operations Planning Facility

$65 million for a B-21 Washrack and Maintenance Hangar

$24 million for a B-21 additions to the flight simulator facility

$70 million for a B-21 Formal Training Unit/Aircraft Maintenance Unit

$41 million for a B-21 two-bay Low-Observable Restoration Facility

$9.8 million for an F-16 Mission Training Center at Joe Foss Field

$15 million for a South Dakota Guard Readiness Center in Sioux Falls

Preservation of B-1 maintenance and operational squadrons through at least fiscal year 2023 or until their replacement by B-21 units