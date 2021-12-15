In a tweet a short time ago, Governor Kristi Noem is underlining the fact that the proposed 6% increase in state aid to education should go directly to educators:
My budget proposes a historic 6% increase to education funding.
Legislators need to get it passed. And school districts need to give that money directly to teachers and staff. https://t.co/AwNWUE54yV
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) December 15, 2021
One thought on “Noem underlining need for legislature to pass, and for schools to give 6% raise directly to educators”
I’m wondering if team Noem were opportunists or there was some kind of perfectly legal coordination somewhere.
Yikes.
Aren’t our schools failing us?
Was there a memo on the teachers’ unions, schools and psychology administrators regarding bank for the buck?
Controversial and only moderately related opinion: Assuming robots make the stuff, is families being together with good food and access to information the secret to good pedagogic and life outcomes, not jobs or beer mistresses?
Something that I don’t think has ever been done is a public study/assessment of the way certain folks have governed human society on Earth.
Get ready.
Semester’s over.
Time for grades.