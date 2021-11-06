Johnson Statement on Infrastructure
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued a statement following the U.S. House passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package:
“I appreciate that the infrastructure package is largely focused on roads, bridges, and hard infrastructure, but $1.2 trillion isn’t a number I can support. Today’s bill relies on one-time funding sources that will create a massive fiscal cliff in a few years. While the Democrats $1.75 trillion spending package looms over our country, I simply can’t support more unsustainable spending.”
3 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson Statement on Infrastructure”
When a project funded by federal dollars starts in South Dakota, please do not issue a press release or photo claiming your help in securing the funding.
For all their bluster about infrastructure, our delegation sure doesn’t like ponying up to deliver.
I see no reason not to join the group. SD essentially pays no federal taxes and our roads and bridges are 75 years old, at least.
Don’t be stubborn just to take the money anyway and complain.