Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: A Focus on Military Readiness

A Focus on Military Readiness
By Rep. Dusty Johnson
July 14, 2023
Our nation’s military is our first line of defense. They protect us in ways we don’t know and can’t see. Their round-the-clock monitoring of our adversaries such as China and Russia, boots-on-the-ground fighting, and cyber warfare protection deserve our utmost gratitude so we can live freely. This week, House Republicans secured major wins in the House-passed NDAA to give our military the resources necessary to do their jobs.
In recent years, we’ve seen a political ideology pushed on the military from COVID-19 to abortion. I want to be clear – I will always prioritize the mission of military readiness over partisan politics.
The annual defense bill:
- Gives servicemembers the largest pay raise in over 20 years.
- Counters the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
- Authorizes funds for Ellsworth construction projects and B-21 procurement.
- Bans funding for distractions to military readiness, like critical race theory and drag shows.
- Prohibits taxpayer dollars to be used in allowing military members access to abortion services.
- Funds the National Guard’s southern border deployment account.
One of the provisions in the bill is an amendment I offered to prohibit China’s spying on American exports and ocean shipments. China is our biggest threat. I’m glad the defense bill is packed with policies to counter CCP aggression and strengthen partnerships with our allies in the Pacific region.
Taxpayer dollars invested in the Department of Defense are being spent efficiently to keep you safe, deter our adversaries, and maintain our technological advantage. In fact, we cut $40 billion worth of programs that weren’t meeting high enough standards and reallocated those dollars to their best possible uses.
The House of Representatives passed the defense bill today, and now it heads to the Senate. I’m proud of the work House Republicans have done to ensure America’s military remains the best of the best.
2 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: A Focus on Military Readiness”
A quick note to Pat and Cory for running simple, reliable formats for online news. Now, on to the comments and opinions we’ve all grown to love/hate.
Paying military more is good, especially retired military, to disincentivize entering/dominating domestic markets with military-grade no-how and assets for non-national security purposes.
But in terms of investment in defence of the integrity of the Republic, the battle space is within the developing human mind.
Standards based educational content can be swapped slowly over time to drastically change the course of human cognitive development nationwide in a generation or less. Food quality can be varied to affect the thinking and common sense potential of the people.
Other campaigns of mind control might be waged that cause demoralization of a people. With the tools of war existing today, the fallout and collateral damage from field testing and live fire scenarios is already devastating to human health.
In the mid 1990’s, I created a pages long deposition-friendly dissertation describing my best friend Jim Burns’ death, which involved the sexuality tar baby we now see thrust into the main stream national stream of consciousness, pushing the values of an extreme minority market.
Its effect demoralizes.
Jim’s situation was sad and tragic, but also a learning opportunity.
Having been so close to the events leading up to Jim’s death, I am glad I took the time to document everything I could recall at the time about the events swirling around my friend’s passing. Now, with strangeness all around us, having a detailed account of that time puts into perspective the present. It’s been about 35 years since his death. There were drugs involved on a major university campus (an extension university in the Southwest).
The battlefield is in the human mind, which, for instance, can be mustered to avert the challenges created by excursion of nuclear materials and intellectual property post WWII.
These battlefield systems are unarguably military grade mind-control and routinely undergo field testing on an unwitting population.
They work.
So, now what?
https://spearfishcitylimits.com/we_are_in_the_age_of_manufactured_consent
“I want to be clear – I will always prioritize the mission of military readiness over partisan politics.”
The injection of partisan demands that makes this bill DOA in the Senate indicates that Dusry does not prioritize military readiness. Once again, Congress is holding a bill hostage with outrageous demands to appease the minority far-right.