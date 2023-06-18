Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Cleared for Takeoff

Cleared for Takeoff

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

June 16, 2023

Without action this week, rural airports in Aberdeen, Watertown, and Pierre would have faced over $4 million in new expenses over the next ten years. This cost burden would have many potential impacts: flight cancelations, higher ticket prices, and maybe even a risk of closure if our local governments can’t come up with these additional funds.

A committee I serve on proposed this change, and I stopped it. If this change had been made, traveling in and out of these towns would have impacted “life as we know it” for many travelers. One small change to a bill in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee made all the difference and saved these three airports from facing daunting expenses.

I was proud to lead efforts to exempt the most rural airports from the original provision that would have taken millions of dollars away from our small towns. These rural airports are well over 175 miles (a three-hour drive) from hub airports. Requiring our most rural airports to incur hefty costs isn’t sustainable. The financial burden would likely end in higher flight prices or the city government laying off employees or cutting other services, changing the social fabric of these towns.

We have a commitment to connect rural and metropolitan areas. The risk of losing these airport services would fracture that commitment. The airports in Watertown, Aberdeen, and Pierre connect South Dakotans to other parts of the state, region, and country.

Our state capital is the second smallest in the country. Without the Pierre airport, or with higher costs, our state legislators, state employees, and visitors would be forced to travel hours by car from airports like Sioux Falls and Rapid City or pay higher ticket prices for their flight.

Thankfully, my amendment was adopted and the airports in Aberdeen, Watertown, and Pierre won’t have to face this burden—protecting your airports and flights around the state.

Wheels up!