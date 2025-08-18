Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Competing in a Global Market

Competing in a Global Market

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

August 15, 2025

BIG Update

I joined Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska on a panel at the Midwest Ag Export Summit in Sioux Falls to discuss how Midwest agricultural producers compete in a global market. I’m encouraged by the work the administration has done on securing trade deals with the European Union, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Japan and others to give a fair shake to South Dakota producers. I’m hopeful President Trump will continue to make strong deals with other trading partners that will support our ag industries.

The One Big Beautiful Bill also promotes United States agricultural products around the world. The Supplemental Agricultural Trade Promotion (SATP) program will aid in developing foreign markets for American products.

Johnson and Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) at the Midwest Agricultural Export Summit in Sioux Falls. Click here to read more about the event from Dakota News Now.

BIG Idea

Silencer Central is the leading manufacturer of firearm suppressors in the United States. I stopped by to discuss how the One Big Beautiful Bill eliminates the tax on suppressors, short-barreled rifles, and short-barreled shotguns.

I was honored to receive their Legislator of the Year award for my support of the Second Amendment in Congress.

Johnson accepts Legislator of the Year award from Silencer Central Founder and CEO, Brandon Maddox

BIG News

South Dakota reported their largest meth bust in history this week. South Dakota Highway Patrol seized 207 pounds of meth, worth $12 million, that was being transported by an illegal immigrant across our state.

While border crossings are at an all-time low, South Dakota is not exempt from the lasting effects of Biden’s border crisis. This arrest and drug seizure underscore the important work the Trump Administration is doing to keep the southern border secure and remove dangerous, illegal immigrants from our country. I’m grateful for the local law enforcement officers and federal agents who protect South Dakota and keep America safe.

###