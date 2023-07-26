Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Fight or Flight?

Fight or Flight?

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

July 21, 2023

Most of us feel a bit of dread when going to the airport. From the time we leave our front door until we reach our final destination, a lot can go wrong. Maybe it’s the crowds, long lines, flight cancelations, delays, or missing baggage, we’ve all had our fair share of air travel problems.

A few weeks ago, I updated you about an important amendment I got included in this year’s aviation bill to protect the airports in Watertown, Aberdeen, and Pierre. This week, the House passed the bipartisan aviation bill, and now it flies to the Senate. Before it passed, there was some opposition to my amendment—some other members of Congress wanted to cut Essential Air Service (EAS) airports.

Without EAS airports in Watertown, Aberdeen, and Pierre, some South Dakotans would have to drive nearly seven hours to reach the closest medium or large hub airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Driving this far to begin the travel journey is astonishing. America has a national commitment to infrastructure, and that includes aviation. These EAS airports connect rural America to larger airports with ease.

This year, we’ve seen multiple nationwide air service problems. In January, the FAA’s computer system outage grounded all domestic flights. This spring, Southwest Airlines encountered a technology issue that caused thousands of flight cancelations and staffing issues. And to top it all off, we’re also facing a pilot shortage.

The aviation bill focused on improving the passenger experience from beginning to end. My colleagues and I won the battle to support EAS airports, so you don’t have to drive as far to start your flight journey. The bill also included provisions to improve efficiency in the FAA, grow the aviation workforce, ensure safety, and foster innovation in America’s aviation industry.

The bill successfully passed the House with overwhelming support. I look forward to the bill getting signed into law and securing more wins for South Dakotans.