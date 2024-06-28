Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Merrick Garland’s Contempt for Congress

Merrick Garland’s Contempt for Congress

By Congressman Dusty Johnson

I joined Governor Noem for her Tribal Public Safety Crisis Summit on Monday for a conversation to find solutions to the violent crime crisis on Indian reservations. Local Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents were participating in the event but were told by Department of Justice (DOJ) officials that they could not be at the summit if I was present . Attorney General (AG) Merrick Garland’s Deputy gave this directive. Garland’s rules and regulations prevent FBI officials from having policy conversations with members of Congress outside the DOJ’s official briefing process. In obedience to their boss, these local FBI officials drove circles around the block and hid in the hallway until I left the building. This was absurd.

The purpose of Governor Noem’s summit was to bring federal, state, local, and tribal community leaders under one roof to discuss ways we can work together to ensure tribal law enforcement officers have the resources needed to stop violent crime and protect those living on reservations. Indian country is in a public safety crisis. Between 2022 and 2023, violent crime rates on the Cheyenne River Reservation increased 55%, while Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate and Lower Brule Sioux Tribe both saw an increase of more than 30%. People are dying. The federal government is failing Indian country, and we must do better.

Throughout my time in Congress, I have been an advocate for more federal dollars to be allocated to tribal law enforcement agencies. I commend Governor Noem for organizing and hosting this summit and look forward to turning the tides towards safer communities on our Indian reservations. We need to work together to find solutions, but we can’t do that if we can’t all come to the table.

For some reason, the FBI agents could brief the Governor, local law enforcement, South Dakota’s Attorney General, tribes, and my own staff, but not a sitting member of Congress. Garland’s out-of-touch rules and regulations from bureaucrats prevent progress and innovation from happening at the local level. I sent a letter to AG Garland requesting an explanation for the FBI’s refusal to brief the room while I was there. We need addition and multiplication, not subtraction and division. Preventing myself or the FBI from being at the table simultaneously does a tremendous disservice to all who attended, those in Indian country, and the people of South Dakota.

AG Garland’s policies resulted in a ridiculous display on Monday. I hope his unreasonable DOJ policies are stripped soon, so we can keep our citizens safe.