Congressman Dusty Johnson’s weekly column: On the Front Lines

On the Front Lines

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

After nearly a month of nation-wide social distancing, everyone’s lives are looking very different. Many South Dakotans are teleworking, but several of our industries have had to completely change how they operate.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve visited with folks who’ve had to make big adjustments in their daily operations. During my weekly grocery visit, I spoke with Justin, the store manager of County Fair Foods in Mitchell. Much like our health care providers and law enforcement, our grocers and ag producers are on the front lines of this pandemic. There’s a lot to worry about right now, but our grocers are ensuring food on the shelves isn’t one of them.

According to Justin, grocery stores like his are working overtime to ensure the shelves stay stocked and the store stays clean. I also visited with Leanne from Mitchell Middle School. Just like Justin, she’s on the front lines. Leanne is one of several school employees who has dedicated her time overseeing the lunch program for students who typically receive free or reduced lunch during the school day. School closures have been devastating to children and families across the state and it’s more important than ever our students who need a hot meal, receive one.

Speaking of meals, if you’re fortunate enough to work from home and are still receiving a paycheck – there’s no better time to get takeout from your favorite local restaurant. Many local restaurants are now offering delivery and carry-out to make up for lost profits. My family ordered take-out from our favorite local place this week and it made life feel a little more back to normal.

South Dakotans are tough. I visited with our local firefighters in Mitchell – although it’s business as usual for them, they want to make sure South Dakotans are taking the steps to protect themselves during the pandemic. Wash your hands, stay home as much as possible, and avoid groups. Our firefighters, EMT’s, and law enforcement will continue to answer our calls for help.

I’m grateful for our workers on the front lines. To the health care providers working overtime and putting your own health at risk, thank you. To the local media reporting the facts on the ground, thank you. To the state and federal employees working to ensure South Dakotans questions get answered, thank you. To the grocers, farmers, school cafeteria and restaurant employees feeding our families, thank you.

And finally, to the South Dakotans staying home and looking out for their neighbors, thank you.

