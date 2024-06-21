Congressman Dusty Johnson’s weekly column: Planning a Trip to D.C.

Planning a Trip to D.C.

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

June 21, 2024

It’s almost the 4th of July, which is one of the best times to visit our nation’s capital. Washington, D.C. has endless activities. From checking out any of the more than 80 museums, attending a major league sports game, or visiting some of the most famous memorials, there is something for everyone. If you’re planning a trip to visit D.C. this summer, here are a few things to remember to have a fun and memorable trip.

If you are planning a visit, a Capitol Tour is a must-do. For assistance booking tours of the Capitol, White House, FBI Building, and Supreme Court, call my office at (202) 225-2801or visit my website dustyjohnson.house.gov. All tours are first come, first served, so be sure to reserve as soon as possible.

The city is filled with iconic landmarks everywhere you go. As you walk down the National Mall or downtown streets, you’ll see monuments, memorials, and statues honoring influential Americans throughout history. If you are interested in theater, you’re in luck! D.C is home to more than 13 iconic theatres, like the Kennedy Center and Ford’s Theatre. Tickets are available throughout the summer for many famous performances.

While I’m in D.C. for work, I often don’t have time to see the sights, but in April, I visited the American History Museum with my family, gave them a tour of a Capitol, and rode scooters down the National Mall. We all had a great time.

They don’t call D.C. “the Swamp” for no reason. Summers are hot and humid, so before you pack your bags, check the weather forecast for your trip so you can pack properly. Remember to stay hydrated and bring an umbrella for those unexpected afternoon thunderstorms.

To see a full list of landmarks, museums, and activities to check out while visiting, look under “services” on my website, linked here. Feel free to contact my office with questions. I hope to see you out here!

###