From Twitter comes the story of Kristi Noem: America’s Governor:
Transition Studios presents
America’s Governor: The Kristi Noem Story pic.twitter.com/Kg2TbQxQDK
— Transition Studios (@TransitionCLE) June 20, 2024
From Twitter comes the story of Kristi Noem: America’s Governor:
Transition Studios presents
America’s Governor: The Kristi Noem Story pic.twitter.com/Kg2TbQxQDK
— Transition Studios (@TransitionCLE) June 20, 2024
2 thoughts on “Watch The Kristi Noem Story – America’s Governor”
What a waste of money went into this low-budget dreck.
Save your time people.
More like the lobbyist’s governor.