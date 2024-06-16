Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: STRENGTHENING SERVICE

BIG Update

Only 32% of current military families would recommend that a family member or friend join the military. Unfortunately, our servicemembers’ quality of life has declined, causing low morale and stress. They’ve struggled with the high inflation and housing costs that have continued to rise in this economy. This is not the treatment our military men and women deserve.

I voted to pass the annual defense bill which will improve servicemembers’ quality of life by improving their housing, access to health care, support for their spouses, and boosting compensation. Specifically, junior enlisted servicemembers will receive a 19.5% pay raise. This is great news for our armed forces.

The annual defense bill also strengthens our national security by deterring China, defending Israel, and securing our southern border. It also included two of my policies to crack down on China and safeguard our supply chains. One provision would investigate China’s unfair pricing in global shipping markets and the other works to counter China’s monopoly of shipping container production.

A fair and functioning supply chain is necessary to ensure our national defense, both within our country and globally. These provisions will strengthen America on the world stage and stifle China’s agenda.

BIG Idea

When you think of public transit, you typically think of trains or buses in bigger cities. However, the services that rural transit providers offer are used heavily by older or disabled individuals, helping folks get to and from medical appointments and errands. I spoke with a panel of transportation leaders on what challenges rural providers face and how to ensure rural South Dakotans have access to these necessary services.

BIG News

The aviation industry is flying towards a more sustainable future. From sustainable aviation fuel to Advanced Air Mobility and hydrogen aviation, there are a lot of new technologies emerging that will improve air travel. I launched the Congressional Sustainable Aviation Caucus with Representative Sharice Davids to facilitate conversations between members and industry leaders regarding fuel supply resiliency, new innovations, and national security.

