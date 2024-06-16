Democrats talk Lawrence County man into running for PUC

I wasn’t sure, as it hadn’t appeared in any social media at all, but it appears the Democrats were able to successfully talk someone into running for the public utilities commission.

Forrest Wilson has been nominated to represent the South Dakota Democratic Party in November’s general election, earning the support of party delegates during the Democratic state convention held Saturday in Oacoma. and.. Wilson, unopposed within the party for the nomination, hails from Lawrence County and is active in the county’s Democratic Party. According to state records, the Lead resident is a former employee of the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation and now serves as a director at the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood.

Forrest will “run Forrest run” against current Republican utilities commissioner Kristi Fiegen. Libertarian Gideon Oakes has also indicated that he will be seeking his parties nomination for the fall election.