Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: ./ – The Big Three – Groundhog Day

The Big Three – Groundhog Day

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

October 13, 2023

BIG Update

It seems like we’ve been here before. The House Republican Conference is at a stalemate trying to elect the next Speaker of the House. We voted in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday and current Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) won. However, the Republican candidate for Speaker must get 217 votes from the full House of Representatives to become Speaker. Scalise couldn’t secure the votes, so he stepped down and we are back to the drawing board.

We’re one month away from a government shutdown, and without a Speaker of the House, no bills can be considered, which means we can’t vote on any funding bills. We also can’t vote to authorize assistance for situations like the attacks on Israel. The House is paralyzed.

What we need is for House Republicans to come together to support a candidate for Speaker so we can accomplish the necessary tasks for the American people. A shutdown is costly to our country. And a House without a Speaker is costly to the rest of the world.

BIG Idea

South Dakota FCCLA students from Brookings, Burke, Wessington Springs, and Harrisburg came to visit Washington, D.C. to meet with legislators. We discussed our state’s educational needs, specifically the teacher shortage, and how to address issues at the state and federal level.

BIG News

The Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel are unconscionable and must be condemned. The horror of these actions has echoed throughout the world. Thousands of people have died, including innocent civilians, babies, and American citizens. America must stand by our ally Israel. I cosponsored a resolution condemning Hamas in the strongest terms and expressing unconditional and unwavering support for Israel and its right to defend itself. More than 400 members of Congress cosponsored and agreed, too. The U.S. House stands nearly united in our support.

###