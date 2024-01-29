Conservative rap song featuring Ben Shapiro at top of charts.

A rap song with a conservative message is at the top of the charts this weekend, having hit #1 on iTunes. As noted in The Hill:

Rapper Nicki Minaj congratulated conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on his featured rap song with Tom MacDonald dubbed “Facts,” which reached the number-one spot on the U.S. iTunes chart.

and..

The song by Shapiro and MacDonald, whom Rolling Stone characterized as a “far-right troll rapper,” also reached the number-one spot on the hip-hop/rap chart.

“I just want to thank God, @IAMTOMMACDONALD, and my parents, who paid for 15 years of classical violin lessons so I could become the #1 rapper in America,” Shapiro wrote on X on Friday in celebration.