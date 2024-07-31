Hot off of the facebook press.. the South Central Republican Women will be hearing from Family Voice’s Norman Woods on “how to communicate with Gen Z.”
Why do I think it’s going to resemble this?
Presenter Norman Woods is also the only person to testify against a measure to establish the minimum age for marriage as 18.
Those darn kids and watching their Mtv.. Why aren’t they married off already?
6 thoughts on “Conservative Religious lobbying group providing instruction on “Communicating with Gen Z.””
These Christian Nationalists are so weird!
Keep weirdos like Norman Woods, his affiliated organizations, and candidates out of your bedroom, Pierre and the White House.
“Hello fellow teens”. This won’t be cringy at all.
translation: learn how to convince young people to understand how the suns of the entire universe will flame out and die, if the oldest fakiest rich white guy to ever run for president doesn’t get their vote and loses in november.
How do you do, fellow weirdos?
“Am I so out of touch? No, it’s the children who are wrong.”