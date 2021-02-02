Cory Heidelberger suffering from more ‘Noem Derangement,’ and just making it up about the Governor at this point.

When it comes to Noem Derangement, you might give Cory Heidelberger an “A” for effort. Unfortunately, he earned a big fat “F” for just making stuff up this morning.

Governor Kristi Noem has taken up permanent residence in former Dem State Senate candidate Heidelberger’s head for some time now, with a constant string of attacks against the governor, her kids, etc, over at his website Dakota Free Press. And today, Cory was bawling out a claim that Governor Noem somehow does not support Republican candidates:

But she invested not one penny of her campaign cash to help any South Dakota candidates. With Republicans on the ballot across the state, she did not lift a campaign pinky to share her good will, her good name, and her good dollars with Republicans who actually had to work to keep their jobs in South Dakota.

Read that silliness here.

The problem with that? Apparently, Cory just made that up, and didn’t bother to fact-check past his hatred for the Governor. At all:

Kristi Noem Committee Transfers and Donations by Pat Powers on Scribd

If the benchmark of supporting candidates is raw cash, a momentary glance at Kristi’s Federal PAC (KEEPING REPUBLICAN IDEAS STRONG TIMELY & INVENTIVE), you quickly find that Governor Noem stepped forward in a number of races, supporting Mike Rounds and Dusty Johnson early in the year, and from then on directly supported a number of State Legislative Candidates.

But that’s just referring to her writing a check. That’s not counting Governor Noem giving of herself:

That picture had been taken less than a week before it went on that postcard. And there’s a nice quote from the Governor on the back. That’s not the kind of thing that’s done without the Governor’s involvement. And I believe if you look, there are other examples of Governor Noem stepping forward with appearances at fundraisers, etc., not to mention lending her name to general Republican fundraising efforts, which in turn went to support Republican candidates statewide.

If you look at the election results as they turned out in November.. the GOP did quite well from the efforts of a lot of candidates, statewide volunteers, and others. And in no small part from the efforts of Governor Noem to support the GOP.

I suppose Cory can continue to get all angry over the keyboard at Kristi, and froth at the mouth when he’s suffering from his next bout of Noem Derangement.

But he probably needs to quit making stuff up. Or at least, get over his weirdness when it comes to female politicians.