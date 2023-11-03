Course on Taylor Swift being taught at USD Law School

From Facebook, USD Law School Dean Neil Fulton mentions the upcoming course at the USD Law School that’s making the news:
After attending a Swift concert in Minneapolis in June, Kammer said he was inspired to develop the writing-intensive class, available to second- and third-year law students. The course will look at the musician’s interactions with the law, such as her rerecording of six albums and related copyright issue, Kammer said. It will also examine how individuals’ own experiences and beliefs shape how they interpret the law — much like how they interpret her song lyrics.
Pop culture-focused law classes are not uncommon, and they can create a public relations buzz for the schools that offer them.
I asked my daughter who is attending USD law about whether she was going to take it and got a thumbs down, as she isn’t Taylor Swift fan. I even offered her the use of my concert T-shirt, but it was still a hard pass.
her unique issues raised over ownership and copyright of a segment of her songs, certainly would take up a few weeks of a class. don’t know about a whole semester of it but hey not my call.
It’s an embarrassment to South Dakota and the law school.
Shake it off, Anonymous. Just shake it off.
This class is just as much of a joke as women and gender studies classes.
I’m not a big Swiftie or whatever they call themselves … so this class would irritate me. however, there are some significant legal theories and issues that should be taught and this is an example (metaphor) that can be used throughout the course. Perhaps calling it a Pop Culture law course or something similar. Social Media, AI, Copyright, Contracts, Torts, Libel, how everything is linked – easier to digest and learn from something tangible than a cold UCC Class. Even the title Commercial Law brings tears to my eyes – but should take that too. Maybe a Michael Jackson class or a Beatles seminar. Queen just released a single that Freddy Mercury sang. what are the legal issues that could be attached to that. This stuff is closer to actual Bar exam questions and might be helpful on the exam and in real life … law school is always short on real life examples.
Not an embarrassment – – just creative.
I suggest an in-depth study of Trevor Kelsey. Are you ready for some football?
Kelce — correction. Or maybe Hunter Biden.
