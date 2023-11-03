Course on Taylor Swift being taught at USD Law School

From Facebook, USD Law School Dean Neil Fulton mentions the upcoming course at the USD Law School that’s making the news:

After attending a Swift concert in Minneapolis in June, Kammer said he was inspired to develop the writing-intensive class, available to second- and third-year law students. The course will look at the musician’s interactions with the law, such as her rerecording of six albums and related copyright issue, Kammer said. It will also examine how individuals’ own experiences and beliefs shape how they interpret the law — much like how they interpret her song lyrics. Pop culture-focused law classes are not uncommon, and they can create a public relations buzz for the schools that offer them.

I asked my daughter who is attending USD law about whether she was going to take it and got a thumbs down, as she isn’t Taylor Swift fan. I even offered her the use of my concert T-shirt, but it was still a hard pass.