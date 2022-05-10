I did not see that one coming.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg confirmed Monday night that Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Director David Natvig will run for the office of Attorney General. A formal announcement by Natvig is expected Tuesday.
It is certainly going to change the dynamic of the race for Attorney General, if Dave is running, and Jason is not, but Marty Jackley has a considerable head of steam behind him at the moment.
Especially coming with only about 45 days until the convention, that’s a lot of ground to cover, and delegates to meet.
4 thoughts on “Dakota News Now: Natvig to run for AG.”
That AG’s office is so hyper politicized under the current regime. I can’t imagine what McGuigan is thinking right now. It must be a nightmare that doesn’t end.
Ravnsborg, Natvig and Borman are all desperate to keep control of the AG’s office because no one else will hire any of them. Jackley is taking a huge pay cut to return to AG.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Someone’s got jokes!!!
Dave who?