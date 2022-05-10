Dakota News Now: Natvig to run for AG.

I did not see that one coming.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg confirmed Monday night that Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Director David Natvig will run for the office of Attorney General. A formal announcement by Natvig is expected Tuesday.

Read that here.

It is certainly going to change the dynamic of the race for Attorney General, if Dave is running, and Jason is not, but Marty Jackley has a considerable head of steam behind him at the moment.

Especially coming with only about 45 days until the convention, that’s a lot of ground to cover, and delegates to meet.