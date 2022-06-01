Dakota News Now is reporting that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is noting that he is not planning to run for AG at the Republican Convention:
Ravnsborg did not respond to a request for comment on the matter. However, sources close to the matter tell Dakota News Now that since being impeached in the House, Ravnsborg has been telling Republican delegates and close confidants that he will not run for the office again in 2022, regardless of the outcome of the Senate impeachment trial later this month.
I don’t think this comes as a surprise for anyone.
The whole situation is unfortunate, but it’s for the best that he make his intentions known. Hopefully this moves the matter closer to closure, especially with the Senate trial coming late this month.
4 thoughts on “Dakota News Now: Ravnsborg not running for Attorney General at GOP Convention”
It is for the best.
A tragic situation all around.
I believe it was an accident and he didn’t know what he hit until the next day, but still a tragedy for all.
Now, if Natvig would just do us all a favor and quietly scurry away, we’d all be better off.
🤣🤣🤣
Delegates are not stupid. One candidate has $300k the other has $0. One candidate has almost unanimous support among law enforcement. The other has lost 50% of his DCI agents the past 3 years.
Democrats are hoping Republicans are stupid and nominate Natvig.