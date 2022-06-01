This bordering on hilarious ad purports to have someone claiming to be former presidential candidate Rick Santorum inserting Janet Jensen’s name into a generic robocall, like a bad CAMEO video.
I hope JANET JENSEN didn’t break her campaign account doing this. Is that JANET JENSEN’s actual disclaimer? (Someone better call Tonchi Weaver to get to the bottom of it. LOL)
4 thoughts on “Awkward Rick Santorum robocall endorsement for Janet Jensen.”
Awkward is right, he seems to drop it in sometimes but others say it all at once
I can’t believe I am saying this though, Tonchi I believe is right and Goodwin has broken the law with his campaign violations. It is so clear Tonchi found it!!
I’m glad she doesn’t work for the I.R.S.!!!!!
Santorum was in Pierre this winter lobbying for Convention of States, I believe.
Since SD Convention of States PAC gave Jensen $6k, a portion of the $10k it received from the national group, Convention of States Action, it’s not surprising Jensen would pay a national spokesman, quite likely on the payroll, of Convention of States Action to voice a robo all for her campaign against an opponent of COS. In effect, this and was bought and paid for by Convention of States Action. And the political arm of it, COS Political Fund, is already on record as bankrolling ads of over $100k to try and remove Senator Johnson, her opponent. I don’t think it’s a stretch at all to say Jensen’s campaign is bought and paid for by wealthy people out of state who want to change the US Constitution.