SuperPAC Defending Main Street has released an ad just unloading on Taffy Howard for her liberal record. While I can’t embed the video, you can click on the image below to watch it yourself.
Not a good day for the challenger candidate, who is going to be forced to eat some of the attacks she’s been levelling at Dusty Johnson.
6 thoughts on “Defending Mainstreet group running at hitting ‘liberal’ Taffy Howard on her record”
Words have lost all meaning.
Glad to see Taffy getting some of it back this week. Dusty sat on his hands too long, but Taffy is a terrible candidate.
Who is defending Main Street?
I’m against negative campaigning and I’m just as against this one as I am those of Taffy’s against Dusty.
Hmm. Why is everyone attacking this lady who shouldn’t be getting over 20 percent of the vote? Because, unfortunately, she is polling more than that. Right?
Recently, there has been this irresistible attraction to ignorant candidates who peddle crazy conspiracy theories. It could happen here. South Dakotans could end up with our very own Marjorie Taylor Green!
But I am still betting on Dusty.
what rioters and looters did she protect?