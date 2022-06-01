Dusty Johnson has another dose of the truth for Taffy Howard on her legislative record. That over the last 3 years, she’s been 0 for 17 in passing her legislation.
Dusty Johnson has another dose of the truth for Taffy Howard on her legislative record. That over the last 3 years, she’s been 0 for 17 in passing her legislation.
5 thoughts on “Dusty Johnson on Taffy Howard’s lack of success: 0 for 17 in last three years”
At least when he calls her out, it’s the truth.
Kind of surprising that Dusty is addressing Taffy at all
Normally an incumbent wouldn’t do that this close to the election
Mr. Dusty is just pointing out the 0-17 record because it’s fun to do so and it’s funny, too.
Ms. Taffy: oh-fer-seventeen
This is an effective hit.
I prefer Dusty’s “take out the trash” ad. More of an emotional punch.
He needs a good GOTV effort to make certain she doesn’t succeed. I sure hope he has one.