Spencer Gosch took a hard hit today in District 23 mailboxes from Pac’n Heat with regards to his actions surrounding the House impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg:
Whoof.
5 thoughts on “Hard hit on Spencer Gosch today for his actions surrounding impeachment of Ravnsborg.”
I’m with the 70% that agree with this card.
Paid for by Deb Peters PAC n Heat
Stan Adelstein put in $10,000
Deb Peters put in $1000
Schoenbeck put in $250
Matt Paulson put in $1000
“Love the smell of napalm in the morning.”
Amusing when I’m not one of the dogs in the fight.
Everything on this card is correct. Nailed it.