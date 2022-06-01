Dusty Johnson on Taffy Howard: Time to take out the trash! June 1, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns Great commercial from Dusty Johnson on what time it is for Taffy Howard. Time to take out the trash! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
5 thoughts on “Dusty Johnson on Taffy Howard: Time to take out the trash!”
It’s impressive how much she’s lied this election. Glad Dusty is setting the record straight. Can’t wait to take out the trash on June 7.
I’m glad to see Dusty respond to her claims without getting into negative campaigning.
Great ad. Time to take out the trash-Vote for Dusty!
Well said, Dusty, but it is sad he has to justify his record to someone who is trying to sell a record of obstruction. As if the government, which is already dysfunctional, needs another obstructionist like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Madison Cawthorn. Those of you supporting the “trash” need to wake up and realize you are paying for people to go to D.C., why not support them working as opposed to supporting them obstructing and getting paid for it. Problem solvers like Dusty are the people we need to represent us, not the people who will break windows at the capital and scream during the state of the union address, trash is really the best word for these people.
I would have done it at their house where they take out the trash not in a tv studio