And those postcards keep coming as they drop into our mailboxes this week. Here are a few of the latest.
I think the scan got cut off on the bottom of D3 Senate challenger Rachel Dix, where she notes her positions, and repeats her nice quote from Governor Kristi Noem..
At the same time District 3 incumbent Al Novstrup takes a hit from the South Dakota Strong PAC on his legislative record this year..
District 35 challenger Liz Regalado has a nice endorsement from Kristi Noem…
While we have it confirmed that her opponents are two of the worst legislators in Pierre. Not that it should come as a shock.. (sorry – the scan is a little warpy. Much like Tina & Tony)
Stay tuned.
4 thoughts on “A few postcards from the mailbox this week. More bumps and lumps.”
Good ad for Senator-elect Dix!
And then in today’s RC Journal is a letter to the editor from City Councilman, Pat Jones. He sets the record straight that although he encouraged former student & candidate for Pennington Co. Sheriff, Ryan Mechaley, for his efforts he did not endorse him, as was stated on a political postcard they sent out. YET, with Jordan Mason at the helm as campaign manager, there is former Central High School Principal Jones’ photo on their postcard endorsing the sheriff candidate (who is supported neither by the sheriff nor police department). Mason told him a second post card is in the mail with the same photo of endorsement. Surely this is grounds for a lawsuit, should Jones chose to do so.
Oofda. Lee has to be confident that Dix is going to win, otherwise that postcard could make for some very interesting internal caucus tension. Good thing Lee clearly has thick skin. He is either reshaping his caucus more to his liking, or making a long list of enemies. Only a few more days until we find out!
I was thinking the same thing about the Governor. She keeps going against conservatives. She had better win or going to be a rough session.
I am further surprised by this after the national stories calling her out for attacking conservatives.