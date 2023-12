Sioux Falls Democrat Sonja Mentzer filed paperwork this morning with the Secretary of State to organize a campaign committee for the purpose of running for District 11 House:

This provides a full slate for the House in D11 for Dems, as Democrat Aaron Matson had previously announced he was running.

Mentzer and Matson would most likely be running against incumbents Republican Representatives Brian Mulder and Chris Karr.