Democrats bringing legislation to demand facegear be worn in all retail stores across South Dakota. Sort of.

If Democrats get their way, they’re going to demand all South Dakotans mask up if they venture out. Sort of:
Senate Bill 125
An Act to require the wearing of face coverings in the state under certain conditions and to declare an emergency.
Sponsors: Senators Nesiba and Heinert and Representatives Healy, Bordeaux, Cwach, Duba, Keintz, and Smith (Jamie)
Be it enacted by the Legislature of the State of South Dakota:
Section 1. Definition–Indoor retail business. For the purpose of this Act, the term, retail business, means any enclosed business operating as a bar, restaurant, brewery, café, casino, coffee shop, recreational or athletic facility, health club, grocery store, market, retail store, hardware store, sporting goods store, convenience store, home improvement store, pharmacy, drug store, food pantry, vehicle for hire, transportation networking company, theater, or entertainment venue.
Section 2. Mask requirement. Within the state, all persons shall wear a face covering in an indoor retail business and city-owned facility where six-foot social distancing cannot be achieved or maintained. A face covering shall be worn to cover the nose and mouth completely, and can be a paper or disposable mask, a cloth mask, a scarf, a bandana, or a neck gaiter.
Section 3. Exceptions. The requirements of section 2 of this Act do not apply to:
(1) A person under the age of five years old;
(2) A person seated at a public place to eat or drink, or while immediately consuming food or beverages;
(3) A person who is receiving dental or medical care that prevents the person from wearing a face covering;
(4) A person with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that makes it unreasonable for the person to maintain a face covering;
(5) A person who is engaged in swimming or a team sports activity where the level of exertion makes it difficult to wear a face covering;
(6) Public safety workers actively engaged in a public safety role, including law enforcement personnel, fire fighters, or emergency medical personnel, in situations where wearing a face covering would seriously interfere in the performance of the person’s public safety responsibilities; and
(7) Any member of a group of persons who are in an indoor retail business together and live in the same household or are a party of ten less, so long as the group maintains a continuous physical distance of at least six feet from all other persons not part of the household or party.
Section 4. Repealer. This Act is repealed on September 30, 2021.
Section 5. Whereas, this Act is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, or safety, an emergency is hereby declared to exist, and this Act shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and approval.
So, they will let you off the hook if you’re swimming.. but for not much else? I have to go look and see who the three Democrats are who didn’t sign onto this mess. .. Red Dawn Foster.. Lesmeister.. Pourier.. yep. That would be mainly the Democrats west of the Missouri River not in leadership.
I guess I’m not sure what the point is, especially since it just says “all persons shall wear a face covering.”
What if they don’t? Does it mean it’s just a strongly worded suggestion?
This might be one of the dumbest pieces of legislation this session. Good luck with that one.
27 thoughts on “Democrats bringing legislation to demand facegear be worn in all retail stores across South Dakota. Sort of.”
It’s purely an act of respect to always wear a mask when in public. To not wear a mask is complete disrespect for others! It’s not a political issue, it is a life or death issue. We respect others, this medical family wear masks.
My decision not to wear a mask isn’t an act of disrespect for others, and you disrespect me when you claim it is.
You’re right, not wearing a mask is an act of selfishness and being self-centered, not outward malice. You don’t hate the people around you, you just consider the minor inconvenience of it to outweigh the public good.
Judy,
I hope your “medical” role doesn’t require literacy. The definition of respect is: “due regard for the feelings, wishes, rights, or traditions of others.” Note that it is “due regard” where the operative qualifier is “due” and not “unlimited” regard whereby the other is a slave to your “feelings, wishes, rights or traditions.”
But, since as a matter of life and death seems in your eyes to justify slavery to others, I want you to be consistent and live by your standards. Would you please disclose who you are, where you work so I know not to ever allow you to provide me medical care? (its not really a request because your failure to answer makes you a hypocrite). I don’t think you of sufficient intelligence and demeanor to trust you with my health. Thank you for your “respect.”
Judy gives you her opinion based on her family’s medical experience. She thinks mask wearing shows respect to others.
OMG! Slavery!
Then you include a wave of insults with your lecture on “respect”.
Well Judy for every study you have that claims masks work I can show you one with the opposite conclusion.
Judy, if they work you wear one and I support that but, lets be REAL REAL honest. Masks don’t really work unless I have to sneeze or cough. If I am sick simply breathing out of my nose is not going to spread germs. Remember its this droplet the SUPPOSEDLY. Unless you have a skin tight seal on a mask those gaps in masks obviously let air in and out so your NOT doing anything but, making YOURSELF feel better. So No Thank you Judy, I will not wear one and I am not going to feel bad about and I am not disrespecting anyone. I would say I am respecting everyone because I am letting them CHOOSE how they want to live their life.
NOW unless your are someone who is Pro-Life I would maybe entertain your argument but, since you like to force things on others my guess is your Pro-Choice and if so “my body my choice”.
The actual evidence for those willing to “follow the science” shows the masks do about as much to prevent the China flu as the WIN buttons in the 1970’s did to control inflation. We have already seen the comparisons of states with requirements and those without and find the difference to be none or more likely more infections in the locked down states. If you want to wear a mask, more power to you. In fact, continue wearing them in your cars while by yourself so we can laugh at you. Go ahead and keep your nose out so we can get our little chuckles. BTW, there was a study that showed 85% of people who catch corona virus report “always” or “often” wear masks. Go figure.
Should a dentist or a doctor have the right to refuse a mask as well? Why do they all wear them? Would you work in a Covid unit without one? You know… if they don’t really work.
We wear them for very large microbials that can cause infections. Face coverings used by the public have no effect on the tiny little corona virus. Masks also help with keeping provider from breathing into your face with bad breath.
“Face coverings used by the public have no effect on the tiny little corona virus.” ??
Well, I choose to believe Fauci.
You do realize Fauci was against masks before he was for them? Prior to last spring, the CDC for 70 years recommended no general mask use for viruses.
That was rather early in the outbreak. Since he’s a scientist, he’s studied the research that has changed his mind.
I can still find people who believe the earth is flat. Are you one of them?
Elk,
Give us the science that proves masks work.
Ask the CDC. Or Mayo Clinic. You won’t believe me. Just who do you believe?
I believe Fauci. At the start of the China flu in the US, our beloved Dr Fauci told us that masks do not help, remember that? But then he also said the China flu wouldn’t affect the US that much either, and he must be correct because he is the highest paid federal employee at $417,000 per year.
I also believe the CDC, because they, along with Fauci, has said that the US would have huge surges at Thanksgiving, again at Christmas and the New Year because people were not staying home and were getting together with family. The only surges were in the mask required and lock down states. If you heard the news Wed night the entire US now sits at a low activity level of the pandemic.
Also, remember when the CDC said that the drug hydroxychloroquine did not help fight the China virus and it was maybe unsafe to use. Now we know that doctors around the nation have had tremendous success in using it. Not surprising since in malaria ridden areas of southern Africa it has been used for decades, and the Covid cases there were extremely low
Truthfully, I can’t believe anything that Fauci and the CDC tell us, because one cannot tell when it is actually fact or fiction.
Here we go again… Dr. Fauci did not initially recommend masks because there was still little evidence that it would work with the general public, and they wanted to keep from running out of supplies.
Now that we have a year’s worth of data supporting their use, you simply choose to believe the opposite.
You expected Fauci to know everything before he had evidence of efficacy, while you can’t even acknowledge the truth after solid proof is presented.
“You expected Fauci to know everything before he had evidence of efficacy, while you can’t even acknowledge the truth after solid proof is presented.”
But yet you (Elk) along with the liberal/communist lefties with the help of the media have blasted President Trump from the very beginning. President Trump has no medical background and was expected to be an expert and know everything about the virus from the very beginning. On the other hand, Faucci has been in the medical field for several decades and can’t be faulted, according to you, for not having the evidence about the virus, despite the fact that his work has been in virology, with a concentration on HIV. President Trump was acting, and has acted, upon the advice of Fauci and company (CDC, NIH, US Surgeon General, etc) but yet all bad things concerning the coronavirus are Trumps fault.
So now your are saying Dr. Fauci LIED. If he lied once how are we to know whether we can believe him the next time? Masks do very little to stop the spread of the China flu. It has been shown. If nothing else, look at the effects it had on the rate in ND vs SD when ND instituted masks and other containment efforts. They literally matched SD’s rates. Don’t believe the liars, believe the evidence.
Mayo’s most recent study shows masks are 97 percent ineffective. As for the CDC, see my comment above.
Link to study? The most recent I could find is outlined here:
https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-research-confirms-critical-role-of-masks-in-preventing-covid-19-infection/
“We found objectively that masks are critically important for protecting yourself and the people around you,” says Dr. Callstrom. “If you’re wearing a mask, you’re protecting others. If they’re wearing masks, they’re protecting you.”
And even if you’re not making stuff up or taking it completely out of context, if your daughter was going to sleep with some rando, would your rather the condom was 3% effective or 0% effective?
So you don’t have the scientific data? This is the typical lame answer from elky-poo.
I’m not muslim. You can wear them if you want. I’m a free man.
Since the South Dakota Democratic Party become the party of drugs and creating more victims do they plan on having a hole in the mask so users can smoke a joint, blunt or pipe while wearing their mask?
Smoking places users at higher risk of complication from COVID but factoring liberal logic.
Well Judy for every study you have that claims masks work I can show you one with the opposite conclusion.
No you can’t, you may find a few fringe contrary opinions but the overwhelming majority of scientific community agrees on efficacy of masks. “The preponderance of evidence indicates that mask wearing reduces transmissibility per contact by reducing transmission of infected respiratory particles in both laboratory and clinical contexts. Public mask wearing is most effective at reducing spread of the virus when compliance is high.”
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/4/e2014564118
They are there worst enemy. Noem is probably vulnerable to SHS or Billie but not if these clowns keep it up.