Democrats clear the slate in D20 Legislative Races

Just like they did in Legislative District 7, Democrats have completely cleared their legislative slate in District 20. No indication whether there will be replacement candidates yet, but it’s unusual to clear out these races by the District.

According to the Secretary of State, August 6 is the last day for candidates to withdraw nominations from general election. Once a candidate withdraws, the last day for party central committees to fill vacancies created by candidates who withdrew their nominations is August 13.

Keep watching who is coming and going – only about 2 weeks until the slate is set.